Denton County is preparing to enter new phases of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution while another phase likely has just a few weeks left.
Dr. Matt Richardson, director of public health for Denton County, said Tuesday the county is moving forward with a program to provide vaccine doses to homebound residents. The county has included a homebound designation on its vaccine interest portal.
The county will be working with Emergency Services District 1 to provide this service to homebound residents in Denton County.
“If you know someone who is homebound and hasn’t received a vaccine and they can’t leave home then we have a way to coordinate some services to those individuals across the county with that emergency services district,” Richardson said.
Richardson said the county began the effort last week and expanded it Thursday. He said there were fewer than 50 people registered for this service.
Once these residents register through the portal they will receive an appointment message from Denton County Public Health.
The ESD employees will administer the vaccine and stay for a few minutes afterward to monitor the person.
Click here to register.
Richardson said the county is also working with the local homelessness coalition to coordinate vaccine distribution to homeless individuals. He said more information on that effort will be available shortly.
Texas Motor Speedway hub
Richardson said the county has reached a level to where the number of people signed up for the vaccine is about the same as the number who have received appointments.
“If you’re interested in a vaccine in Denton County it’s time to sign up,” Richardson said. “If you’re over the age of 16 you can sign up, and we will get to you within a week. And that’s really a marvelous place for us to be.”
Richardson said as the county winds down its hub efforts it will soon focus on distribution at smaller clinics.
He said the plan is to remain at Texas Motor Speedway through mid-May.
“Then we will be redirecting our efforts to smaller clinics geographically associated with vulnerable populations all across the county,” Richardson said.
County Judge Andy Eads thanked the volunteers, local leaders and everyone else who has played a role in the mass distribution clinic at Texas Motor Speedway.
“We’ve been very nimble and flexible on how we change our approach to this,” Eads said. “We started small and ramped up once we got our vaccine from the state and went big, and we’ve administered over 304,000 vaccines at Texas Motor Speedway to date, which is a huge operation.”
Richardson pointed to several statistics that indicate the COVID-19 pandemic is trending in the right direction in Denton County.
Richardson said the number of active cases in Denton County continues to decline. For example, the county reported Wednesday there were 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, which is down from 102 cases the week before and
Richardson said hospital capacity in Denton County peaked Jan. 10 when 27 percent of people in hospitals had COVID-19. He said as of Monday there were 1.9 percent. He said the one-week average is 2.5 percent.
