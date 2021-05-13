Encouraging data from Denton County Public Health is one of the reasons Lewisville ISD is making changes to its COVID-19 safety protocols beginning this summer.
LISD will not require face masks at its facilities starting June 21, Superintendent Kevin Rogers announced Monday.
“There’s a wide range of opinions on this topic,” Rogers said at Monday’s LISD Board of Trustees meeting. “And we certainly want to honor those parents who want to continue to have their children wear masks. So masks will be optional.”
Rogers said most of the district’s level “orange” restrictions that were implemented at the beginning of the school year will be removed as well.
“The final decision on the restrictions before school starts is completely dependent on the health related circumstances in our communities in late July and early August,” Rogers said. “If things spike then we will certainly reconsider what needs to happen.”
These moves come as COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline and the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine has increased.
Dr. Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, joined the meeting via teleconference call and provided several key pieces of data to indicate the progress that has been made in the fight against COVID-19.
Richardson said the onset of illness numbers continue to decrease, with approximately 550 cases in the county five weeks ago and approximately 400 cases last week.
“Ill and recovered, plus the immunized make up the bulk of that immune population,” Richardson said. “And as that percentage rises you’re going to see fewer and fewer cases.”
Richardson said the percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients is less than 5 percent now, a drop from a high mark of around 27 percent.
“This is good news,” Richardson said. “We have had lots of capacity in our hospitals for several months now.”
He also pointed to positivity rates for both the molecular and antigen tests declining at 4.2 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, across the state.
“So four out of every 100 tests performed in Texas are positive,” he said. “That is way down from a pandemic high of almost 27 percent.”
As far as the vaccine, Richardson said as of Monday all 507,414 people on the county’s vaccine waitlist had received invitations to receive their vaccine at its mega-hub at Texas Motor Speedway.
He said the county has administered 202,578 first doses and 183,544 second doses as of Monday, and Friday was expected to be the last day for the mass vaccine clinic at Texas Motor Speedway.
Richardson said the county is now focusing its efforts on finding pockets of high vulnerability and low access and taking the vaccine to people in that group. He said that may include using selected campuses over the summer to meet that need.
He also said there are several pharmacies that now have the vaccine.
He said a hub could open back up if a variant creates another vaccine demand or if a booster shot is required this summer.
“We’ll buckle down and get it done,” Richardson said.
Trustee Allison Lassahn asked if the COVID-19 vaccine is something that people will have to get every year like the flu shot. Richardson said it depends on how the virus changes.
“The question is, is it going to change fast enough that people with prior infection or a prior vaccine they’re no longer immune,” Richardson said, “or will it change very slowly? If it changes very slowly then we have a chance of not needing a booster, and we have a chance of becoming more like something like the mumps and it won’t be like the flu.”
Richardson said the B11 variant, or the UK variant, is the majority virus that’s circulating in the state and the country at about two-thirds in Texas.
“The vaccine appears to be protective against that variant for the vast majority of patients,” Richardson said. “And prior immunity from COVID-19 infection also seems to be protective against this variant.”
Things are expected to look even better now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved 12- to 15-year-olds to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Despite the progress, Rogers said LISD is still taking precautions such as contact tracing and quarantining when needed.
“We still have new staff cases and student cases every day,” Rogers said.
