Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced the 10th COVID-19 related death in Denton County. The patient, a male resident of Lewisville in his 60s, was a previously reported hospitalized, travel related COVID-19 case in Denton County. To respect and honor his family, no additional information will be released.
“As we report the loss of a tenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
DCPH has announced 28 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 454 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH has also announced one COVID-19 case of an inmate at Denton County Jail. Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton County Public Health are actively working to minimize exposures within the correctional facility and have implemented isolation protocols for the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
“Sheriff Tracy Murphree and his team have implemented a thorough plan to address COVID-19 in the jail and I fully support the careful measures they have taken to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our jail facilities,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said.
“The Sheriff’s Office has followed a strict protocol for handling all individuals currently in and being brought into the Denton County Jail,” said Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree. “This particular individual was placed in a newly-opened quarantine POD per procedure for all coming into the jail. The individual, who was determined to be at high risk for community infection, was placed in a single isolation cell. A subsequent test showed the individual was a confirmed case of COVID-19.”
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total increased by one to 51. DCPH is also tracking cases within long-term care facilities (LTCF), and is reporting the cumulative countywide LTCF total of nine confirmed COVID-19 cases. Given the congregate nature and residents served (e.g., older adults often with underlying chronic medical conditions), if infected, LTCF populations are at high risk of being affected by serious illness.
“With over 100 long term care facilities in Denton County, DCPH continues to coordinate with facilities directly impacted by concerns of COVID-19,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “Protecting and preserving the health of their residents and staff, through provision of guidance to facilities affected, remains a priority for DCPH.”
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.
Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for local information regarding COVID-19 for community members, health care providers, and previous updates. Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for additional data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.