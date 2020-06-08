Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 34 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton.
“Please continue to share your thoughts and prayers with this individual’s friends and family members,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “COVID-19 remains deadly, and we urge you to take the public health precautions of social distancing and mask utilization seriously as our community reopens.”
DCPH is also announcing 24 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,524 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 6 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The testing center will be held at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 S. Welch Street from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been symptomatic within the past 7 days. All essential employees are also eligible for free testing. Community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.
For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.