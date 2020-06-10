Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 36 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized male in his 60s who was a resident of Dallas.
“As we announce the third COVID-19 death in three days, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for this individual’s friends and family,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Utilizing masks, physically distancing, and washing your hands are still highly recommended to protect our community members and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
DCPH is also announcing 40 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,599 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also announcing 17 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Carrollton on Friday. The testing center will be held at Creekview High School at 3201 Old Denton Road from 8 a.m. to noon.
Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.
For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.