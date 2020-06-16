Denton County numbers 6-16
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 40 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,812 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also reporting 13 newly recovered cases of COVID-19.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Little Elm on Friday. The testing center will be held at Little Elm ISD’s Athletic Complex at 1151 E. Eldorado Parkway from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. 

All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585. 

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.  For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

