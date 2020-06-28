Denton County numbers 6-28
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 40 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 2,670 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Included in the 40 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are two residents of long-term care facilities (LTCF), bringing the countywide total of LTCF-associated cases to 22. DCPH is also reporting four newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,124.

The most updated COVID-19 recommendations for healthy individuals include:

Practicing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette regularly

Maintaining physical distance when around others

Utilizing masks or face coverings when around others

Staying home if you are sick or have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.   For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

