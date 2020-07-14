Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 41 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The death reported today is a male over 80 who was a resident of Denton.
“As we report the 41st death directly related to COVID-19 and the highest single day total for Denton County,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads, “we ask that you stay vigilant in practicing physical distancing, wearing masks, and washing your hands. These practices can protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19.”
DCPH is also announcing 154 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 4,316 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 627 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 2,357.
“Starting today, DCPH is transitioning to a hybrid system utilizing case interview data and a very conservative algorithm to report recoveries,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, director of DCPH. “This algorithm utilizes an eight week post-onset window that exceeds the state projection for recovery to capture those recovered individuals we were unable to reach.”
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:
- Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.