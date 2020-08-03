Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced one additional Denton County community member died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 56 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.
The death reported today was a male over 80 who was a resident of Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton.
“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for this gentleman’s family and friends as they navigate through this difficult time,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
“Please continue protecting yourself and others by wearing masks and physical distancing when out, washing and sanitizing your hands frequently, and staying home when you are sick or waiting on your COVID-19 lab results.”
DCPH also announced 94 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 7,032 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 142 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,952.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
- Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals, and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
