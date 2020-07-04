Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced 95 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.
This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,279 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 11 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,220.
Included in the 95 new COVID-19 cases reported are 11 cases of inmates at Denton County Jail. Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton County Public Health are actively working to minimize exposures within the correctional facility and have implemented isolation protocols for the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.
DCPH is also tracking cases within long-term care facilities (LTCF), and is reporting one new case within an LTCF in Denton County. This increases the cumulative countywide LTCF resident case total to 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“DCPH continues to coordinate with facilities impacted by COVID-19,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “Given the congregate nature of long-term care facilities and jails, these populations are at a higher risk of infectious disease spread.”
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH recommends all community members:
- Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.