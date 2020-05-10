Denton County numbers 5-10
Courtesy of Denton County Public Health

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced eight new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. 

This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 922 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH is also announcing four newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. 

Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, hospital and ventilator usage, and city and zip code data.  Visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.

