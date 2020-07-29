Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced two additional Denton County community members have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 53 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The deaths reported Wednesday are a female in her 70s who was a resident of Dallas and a male in his 60s who was a resident of Little Elm.
“As we announce two additional Denton County community members have passed due to COVID-19, we ask you to keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
“Each of us play a vital role in slowing the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County. We ask you to wear masks, physically distance, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently.
DCPH also announced 162 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 6,493 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 64 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 3,481.
DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Justin on Friday. Pre-registration is required. The testing center will be held at Northwest High School at 2301 Texan Drive from 8 a.m. to noon. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
- Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals, and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.
