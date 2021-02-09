Denton County Public Health’s (DCPH) second dose vaccine clinic originally scheduled for Thursday is cancelled due to anticipated icy conditions predicted by the National Weather Service.
Forecasters indicate the temperatures on Thursday may not rise above freezing following an overnight chance of freezing rain and sleet. Appointments were not previously sent for Thursday’s clinic.
“We do not want to bring our residents out on icy roads or have our crews and volunteers working in below-freezing weather,” Judge Andy Eads said.
Those originally expecting to be vaccinated on Thursday will be scheduled for Friday afternoon. On Friday, DCPH plans to administer approximately 3,000 second doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to those due the previous day, as well as 4,500 first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The appointment-only clinic will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. Appointments will be sent by Wednesday evening via email and text message to those individuals awaiting their second dose from DCPH as well as those next in the Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist for first dose scheduling.
“While we know our community members are eager to be vaccinated, the health and safety of the attendees, staff, and volunteers is most important,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “We are hopeful the weather will be more cooperative Friday for a safe, efficient, and effective vaccine clinic.”
For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19vaccine. Weekly vaccine updates are emailed on Fridays to those on the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.