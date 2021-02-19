COVID-19 vaccine file
Courtesy of Collin County

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Friday announced plans for the next COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

County officials said because of the inclement weather this past week, the health department will only vaccinate those who are due for their second vaccine doses the week of Feb. 22, starting with those due this past week.  

First doses are anticipated to resume with the availability of additional vaccine, starting the week of March 1. Individuals #83,593 and above will begin receiving appointments for first doses the following week.

If you have received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from another provider, return to that provider for your second dose. If you have received your first dose through DCPH, you will receive direct communication regarding your second dose appointment 2-3 days ahead of your second dose clinic. Residents are asked not to rejoin the Vaccine Interest Portal for your second dose. Submitting duplicate forms may cause delays.

For questions call the COVID-19 Call Center at 940-349-2585, next Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more or sign up for DCPH's Vaccine Interest Portal waitlist, visit DentonCounty.gov/vaccine.

