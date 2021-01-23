Denton County expects to roll out more COVID-19 vaccine this upcoming week.
For some it will be their first, and for others it will be their second.
Jennifer Rainey, public information officer for Denton County Public Health, said Friday that the county expects to receive approximately 8,000 vaccine doses from the state to be distributed to those who have not yet received the vaccine. In addition, she said the county anticipates receiving 530 doses for those who received the first shot back in December. For the most part that includes first responders and health care workers.
Rainey said the vaccine will be administered Wednesday and Friday but will be by appointment only. She said the county will send appointment messages to those next on the waitlist Monday through Wednesday. The message will provide time, date and location for the distribution.
Rainey said those will be for Nos. 10,791 and up on the waitlist in Phases 1A – health care workers and front line workers – and 1B, those ages 65 and older or those 16 and older with a chronic health condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.
“If they received the first dose from us, they don’t need to get back on the waitlist,” Rainey said. “We’ll contact them. But if they got their first dose from another provider, they need to go back to that provider because they will receive the allocated dosage from the state.”
Rainey said as of Friday the county has provided more than 10,600 doses. She said the process has been smooth so far.
“We really like the drive-thru option,” Rainey said. “It seems to have worked well. People like being able to stay in their car, in their bubble, and not having to be around other people.”
Rainey said the average time someone has spent at the drive-thru clinic is 30 minutes.
“And that includes the time they pull up to the 15 minutes they have to wait after receiving the vaccine,” Rainey said.
Friday, Denton County Public Health reported a single-day high of 15 COVID-19 related deaths, as well as 656 new positive cases. That brought the county number to 49,600 cases.
For local COVID-19 vaccine information click here.
For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.