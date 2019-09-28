This year’s North Texas Giving Day brought in record donations as North Texans gave over $50.1 million to 2,988 nonprofits.
According North Texas Giving Day representatives, more than 169,000 donations came in from 50 states and 25 counties.
“The heart and soul of North Texas truly shined today as one of the most generous and charitable cities in the world,” said Dave Scullin, president and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas in a release. “This year we set out to really grow the power of giving, and we are thrilled that we were able to grow the number of donors as well as the amount raised."
This year, the most donations were given to the North Texas Food Bank, with the organization receiving $805,999 in donations. According to the food bank, the funds will be enough to provide more than 2.7 million meals.
Next on the leader board is the Children’s Medical Center Foundation which received $700,968. The raised funds will be used to complete an overhaul of the emergency room at Children’s Medical Center Dallas to expand medical care and improve efficiency. The Texas Health Resources Foundation is third on the list, receiving $614,231.
Among the big winners in Denton County was Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Denton County, which received $44,682 in donations. The organization provides trained community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children and promotes community awareness about child abuse issues.
“We did a lot better than we thought we would,” said Debbie Jensen, executive director for CASA of Denton County. “We set our goal at $30,000, which is similar to last year. As people started scheduling their gifts we saw the numbers were coming in higher, so we raised the goal to $40,000. And we topped that, too.”
Jensen said the biggest key for CASA was its board of directors matching donations.
“It was a huge difference for people to see how our board was supporting this,” Jensen said.
Jensen said the money raised will allow CASA to serve 22 more children in foster care for a year.
“We’re in the position where we need to grow because the county is growing,” Jensen said. “This was a good time for this to happen.”
The Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County (CACDC) received $34,306, which surpassed its goal.
“We're always so overwhelmed by the response in the community to help the children,” said Amy Ferdinando, director of development. “We're always in awe of how people come out in droves.”
Ferdinando said the money will be used to further the CACDC's mission of empowering child abuse victims, their families and the community through education, healing and justice. The organization continues to expand with a new wing at its Lewisville location, plus a new location at the Serve Denton facility in Denton that houses multiple nonprofits.
Other local organizations that participated were the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County, which received $34,306, Christian Community Action ($23,466) and United Way of Denton County ($10,284).
Started in 2009 by Communities Foundation of Texas, the one-day event is an 18-hour giving spree in which members of the community donate to a nonprofit of their choice. According the North Texas Giving Day website, the event is designed to empower every person to give back to their community.
The event has steadily grown every year. Since its inaugural event, more than $290 million has been raised for local nonprofits. “Thank you to everyone that donated and to our wonderful sponsors and donors that helped make this day a huge success,” Scullin said.
Final donation numbers are still under review, and updated totals are expected to be available after Oct. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.