The situation is familiar to people across the country, especially parents: working 14 hour days, kids in a different town, scrambling to find a way to get young people from school to after-school activities and eventually back to the homestead. VanGo, the national driving app that has taken over Connecticut, is now making a play in Little Elm and Lewisville.
It is a simple concept that works similarly to other driving apps like Uber and Lyft, but with a key twist. All drivers are heavily vetted, and it is tailor made for mothers in need of getting their children around in a safe and timely manner. The drivers are handpicked by a panel of VanGo officials and over 85 percent of them are mothers themselves. Moreover, the times of pickup and arrival can be scheduled prior to the day of the trip.
VanGo is offering their service to the Dallas area this year, just in time for school to begin. The service is looking for any way to offer trust to mothers on the fence about using a car service to get their kids around. All drivers have had three or more years of childcare experience. Moreover, all drivers must have references and show their car has been inspected by a mechanic within the last year. After undergoing a background check and a driving ticket history, the council of officials makes their decision on a driver.
The VanGo app also puts a GPS tracker on the trip so the guardian can see where their child is at all times. There are text messages sent to both the parent and the child when the driver is on their way, has arrived and when they have dropped the child off at the location. The app will be available to parents around Texas as the community kicks of the school year in mid-August.
