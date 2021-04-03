Keep Lewisville Beautiful is looking for volunteers for its 34th annual Spring Clean Up, which will be a week-long Earth Day celebration event.
Instead of picking up trash in specific areas, volunteers this year will go out on their own to clean up their community April 17-24. Volunteers will pick their own date and time, and choose their own location, or KLB can assign them a location. Pre-registration is required to participate.
Supply pick-up will be 9 a.m.-noon April 17 at the Residential Convenience Center, 330 Jones St. Supply return will be 9 a.m.- noon April 24 at the same location. On April 24, volunteers will receive a free volunteer shirt when they turn in their supplies and report their cleanup efforts on a first come-first served basis.
KLB will provide trash bags, gloves, litter grabbers, hand sanitizer, and PPE (disposable masks provided by request). Volunteers will be able to dispose of trash at a centrally located event dumpster between April 17 and 24 or choose to dispose of the trash in their residential bin.
KLB will not host onsite activities this year but will have awards for most trash collected and most unusual item.
To participate and compete for prizes, registered volunteers should email the event coordinator with their cleanup stats and a group photo by April 26. This includes the total number of volunteers, volunteer hours, and bags of trash collected.
New this year, KLB also will hold an online photo contest on Facebook. Photos should be submitted to amy@keeplewisvillebeautiful.org to be added to the event album. Photos will be uploaded on April 27 for voting. The photo with the most likes by April 30 will win a prize.
Last Fall, 349 volunteers showed community spirit by working hard by helping to remove more than 3 tons of litter from Lewisville parks, neighborhoods, and creeks for the Virtual Trash Bash challenge. This Spring, with your help, KLB hopes to pick up even more and help beautify our great city. All ages are welcome. Register online today at keeplewisvillebeautiful.org/register/.
For more information, to sign up, or to donate to Keep Lewisville Beautiful, email info@keeplewisvillebeautiful.org, call 972-538-5949, or visit keeplewisvillebeautiful.org/spring-cleanup/ for event details.
