There will be two races for Lewisville residents to follow during the May 2 election.
Friday was the last day for candidates to file to run for local councils and school boards.
For the Lewisville City Council, incumbent TJ Gilmore filed to run for Place 3. He will face Austin Ortega.
Gilmore, a sales manager, has served on the council since 2010 and has lived in the city for more than 18 years.
Ortega, who works in cyber security, has lived in Lewisville for over eight years.
Bob Troyer, Place 1, did not draw an opponent.
In Lewisville ISD, incumbent Kristi Hassett will face H. Denise Wooten, a psychologist from Double Oak, in Place 6. Hassett, a grant writer from Flower Mound, is completing her second term on the board. Tracy Scott Miller is running unopposed in Place 7.
