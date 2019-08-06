Farmer Pride takes on special meaning, 'Hey! Day' arrives

It is an intangible feeling, something almost indescribable to outsiders looking in. “Farmer Pride”, as is universally characterized around Lewisville High School’s campus, is an innate interwoven fabric of school spirit that borders on an incantation. It is a phrase that may carry the same denotative meaning but is held in a different connotation for every student.
For Jackson Perduyn, the Lewisville junior class historian, it calls back memories of home and conjures the words of love and support.
“Farmer pride is having this great love for where you were brought up and call home. It means supporting your high school like no other and Lewisville being different. It is about your high school doing amazing things and supporting the football, basketball and volleyball teams. Supporting all the events and academics,” Perduyn said.
On Aug. 16, at 7 p.m., the Fighting Farmer community will have the opportunity to showcase this pride to “everyone and anybody.” For the eighth consecutive year, the high school will be putting on the “Hey! Day” event that will kick off the school year in a fitting way. The Student Council organizes this event that will feature every feeder school zoned to Lewisville High School, along with the high school students.
Held on the football field outside, Lewisville will showcase its football team. Younger kids children have the chance to meet the players and get to envision themselves playing on the some field one day.
“I think holding it outside again, for the first time in a couple of years, will make a difference. One reason is for space for kids to walk the track or toss the football. The second reason is that kids can see themselves on the field in however many years it will take for them to reach high school,” Kayla Rios, Lewisville junior class president, said.
It is not simply for middle school aged students either. Incoming freshmen will have the opportunity to meet their fellow classmates and make the school feel more like a home.
“You can get to know people before school and see the peers you haven't seen all summer. Lots of businesses will be there and all of these Lewisville community businesses come together to show support,” Perduyn said.
Perhaps the most important part of the night though is imparting the Farmer way onto the next generation of Fighting Farmers. For Rios, this Farmer Pride has shaped her life in a major way. She has said she hopes her time in Lewisville will not be confined to the four years she is a student. Instead, she wants to come back to teach at the school when she is done with college.
“I love the support for the clubs and organizations. I hope to teach one day at Lewisville High School. The atmosphere here, it is Farmer Pride,” Rios said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.