The lineup for the Lewisville City Council election, which is set for May 1, has changed in the last few days.
In Place 2, incumbent Neil Ferguson withdrew his name from the ballot, meaning William J. Meridith will be the new councilman.
Ferguson had been on the council since 2011 and is the mayor pro tem. He could not be reached for comment.
Monday was the deadline for residents to file for the Place 3 special election. Ronni Cade, Penny Mallet and Carolyn Wright had filed leading up to the Feb. 12 deadline for the other places. But since then, Wright withdrew her name from the ballot.
Place 3 is a special election as incumbent TJ Gilmore is leaving the seat to run for mayor. He will face Delia Parker-Mims, Tiffanie Fowler and Timothy M. Freibel Jr.
Residents will also get a chance to vote on four charter amendments.
Residents can also cast their votes for four charter amendment propositions.
In Proposition A voters will decide whether to increase the size of the City Council from a mayor and five council members to a mayor and six council members, along with an increase in the number of members required to constitute a quorum and to transact business, if before 2023 the city annexes land that increases the size of the city by at least 8 percent.
The city is expected to proceed with the annexation of Castle Hills in December of 2021.
In Proposition B voters will decide whether or not to eliminate provisions related to the budget process as it is covered by or inconsistent with state law.
Proposition C will ask voters if the requirement that a residents of the city who serve on the city’s planning commission must own real property should be eliminated.
Proposition D will ask voters if the charter should be amended to clarify the role of the city manager by deleting a provision giving the council authority to administer city departments.
Early voting runs April 19-27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.