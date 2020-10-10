FMPD vehicle
Courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department

Flower Mound Police responded to a mutual aid call from the Lewisville Police Department at approximately 5:03 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Cross Timbers Road regarding a male suicidal subject.  

The family informed Lewisville Police he had contacted them by phone threatening suicide. Police also learned the subject was armed and alone. Lewisville and Flower Mound officers located the subject, set a perimeter, and began negotiations.

At approximately 8:41 p.m., the subject peacefully surrendered to officers on scene and was transported by Lewisville police for evaluation.

