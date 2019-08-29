Ford execs teach Central students about importance of literacy, STEAM

Elena Ford knows a thing or two about dreaming big. Innovative ideas kind of run in her family.
She also knows how important it is for children to have dreams as well, and she devotes her time encouraging them to do so.
Elena Ford is the chief customer experience officer for Ford Motor Company. She's also the great, great granddaughter of Henry Ford, the founder of the company, father of the Model T car and key figure in the assembly line technique that created mass production.
Wednesday, Elena Ford was among those to visit fourth-graders at Central Elementary to talk about big dreams and what it takes to get there.
Ford said it all starts with books.
“Books allow you to dream and to go places,” Elena Ford told the fourth-graders. “Over 100 years ago my great, great grandfather put people on wheels. What I love about books is that they allow you to dream.”
Wednesday's event was a kick off to a joint effort between The Ford Fund, which is the philanthropic branch of Ford Motor Company, and literacy advocate group First Book to encourage students to read and to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM.
Its goal is to provide more access to books and STEAM opportunities to low-income students. Central is one of the Title 1 schools in Lewisville ISD.
As part of the event, Elena Ford and Sam Pack, owner of Sam Pack's Five Star Ford in Lewisville, read the book “Rosie Revere, Engineer” to the students.
“Anything to do with education and we're all in,” Pack said.
Superintendent Kevin Rogers, School Board members and Ford and First Book representatives also read to the students.
“Rosie Revere was an inventor,” Elena Ford said. “There were a lot of cool things she wanted to invent.”
The group then gathered in the cafeteria for a STEAM exercise in which representatives helped the students assemble toy race cars. Each group then raced the cars down the hallway to see which one went the farthest.
Elena Ford said learning the concepts taught in STEAM programs are important now more than ever.
“Ford really needs students to be engineers and learn about technology,” Elena Ford said. “We need young people to communicate technology. It starts when you're young, and reading is an essential part of that.”
After the race it was back to the library where students were each given copies of “Rosie Revere, Engineer” and “Look I'm a Scientist.”
The partnership between The Ford Fund and First Book started in North Texas in 2015 and has led to the donation of 100,000 books in various markets.
With Elena Ford's involvement, Ford is expanding its efforts on literacy and STEAM, which includes local dealerships participating in programs such as the one Wednesday.
“We spent a lot of time finding First Book as a partner,” Elena Ford said. “Their platform and commitment to literacy and our commitment to STEAM is a good intersection.”
North Texas was selected as the starting point for this educational initiative because of an increasing local need for reading programs, Ford officials said. More than 800,000 adults in Dallas County alone are illiterate and, by 2030, that number is projected to grow to more than 1 million (30 percent of Dallas County’s projected population), according to Literacy Instruction for Texas.
