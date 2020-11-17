Buddy Bonner, a former assistant superintendent in Lewisville ISD, has announced his plans to run for Place 1 on the LISD Board of Trustees in May.
Place 1 has been vacant since Kronda Thimesch vacated the seat to run for Texas House of Representatives, District 65.
Bonner and his wife, Rebecca, a school counselor at Mill Street ES, live in Lewisville and are longtime residents of the district, according to a press release. The Bonners attend Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church and are a blended family with five children who have attended Lewisville ISD schools. That includes: James Lake (Marcus HS, 2015 and Texas A&M, 2020); Charlece Lake (Marcus HS, 2017 and Ouachita Baptist University, 2021); Avery Bonner (Lewisville HS, 2018 and the University of North Texas, 2022); Natalie Bonner (Marcus HS, 2020 and University of Alabama, 2023) and Sam Lake, currently a seventh-grader at Briarhill MS and has not finalized college plans).
Bonner grew up in Canton, Texas and graduated high school there prior to attending and receiving his Bachelor’s of Science degree from the University of Texas-Tyler. While working as a classroom instructor, Bonner received his Master’s Degree from the University of North Texas, and later his Doctorate from Dallas Baptist University.
Bonner retains lifetime professional certifications issued by the State Board of Educator Certification in language arts, social studies, mid-management administration and the Superintendency.
Bonner is a retired career public educator who worked in Lewisville ISD for three decades in a variety of increasingly responsible instructional leadership and administrative roles including:
- Classroom instructor at Milliken MS, 1991-1995
- Assistant Principal at Briarhill MS, 1995-2000
- Principal at Arbor Creek MS, 2000-2002
- Director and executive director of Human Resource Services, 2002-2011
- Central Zone leader / Lewisville HS feeder pattern, 2011-2015
- Assistant superintendent of employee services, 2015-2020
In addition to his professional assignments, Bonner has participated in a number of community volunteer roles including:
- Alternate Member, Highland Village Parks and Recreation Board, 2006-2007
- Member and Board Member, Lewisville Noon Rotary Club, 2011-present
- Board Member, Special Abilities of North Texas, 2015-2018
- Member and Chair, Staff-Parish Relations Committee at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 2012-2015
- Member, Nominations Committee at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 2017-2020
- Member, Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church, 1998-present
During his public education career, Bonner participated in the following professional organizations:
- Texas Middle School Association
- Texas Association of Secondary School Principals
- Texas Association of School Personnel Administrators
- Texas Association of School Administrators
- Texas Association of School Boards
- North Central Texas Association of School Personnel Administrators
Bonner has been professionally recognized for the following:
- Texas Parent Teacher Association Lifetime Membership, 1995
- Lewisville ISD Administrator of the Year Finalist, 2005 and 2013
- Lewisville ISD Administrator of the Year, 2011
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.