A teen drowned in Lewisville Lake on Monday evening, and authorities say his friends drove home to Shreveport, Louisiana, before calling officials.
According to Capt. Cliff Swofford, a game warden for Texas Parks and Wildlife, a male between the ages of 16 and 17 was swimming with two friends near Willow Grove Park in Lake Dallas when he went under water and didn’t come back up.
Swofford the two friends drove back to Louisiana before they called Shreveport police. Shreveport officials then called the Texas game wardens.
Swofford said officials don't believe foul play was involved but added the medical examiner will notify law enforcement if evidence indicating otherwise is discovered during the autopsy.
“At this point there’s no reason to think this is anything but an accident,” Swofford said.
The name of the victim is not being released.
The drowning was the fourth in three days at Lewisville Lake.
Saturday, two males drowned after they were wade fishing near the dam and fell into the lake. Swofford said their bodies were recovered quickly by the Lewisville Fire Department’s dive team. Their names have not been released.
Sunday, 26-year-old Carlos Perkins drowned after he was swimming with family near Sneaky Pete’s Marina in Lewisville and went under water.
Swofford said none of the victims were wearing life jackets.
