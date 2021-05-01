TJ Gilmore leads through early voting in the race for Lewisville mayor.
The longtime councilman has secured 56 percent of the votes (1,562 votes). Following him is Delia Parker-Mims at 39 percent (1,088 votes), Tiffanie Fowler (4.1 percent, 115 votes) and Timothy Friebel, Jr. (0.9 percent, 24 votes).
Since there are more than two candidates in his race the winner must secure more than 50 percent of the votes to avoid a runoff election.
In the race for City Council Place 3, Ronni Cade has secured 55.3 percent (1,486 votes) to Penny Mallet's 44.7 percent (1,202).
Charter election
In the Lewisville city charter election, Propositions A, B and D are passing by wide margins. Voters are not supporting Proposition C.
