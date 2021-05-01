TJ Gilmore will be Lewisville's next mayor.

Saturday, Gilmore won the election by receiving 53.1 percent of the votes (2,333 votes). Delia Parker-Mims finished with 41.6 percent of the votes (1,829), followed by Tiffanie Fowler (4.3 percent, 190 votes) and Timothy Friebel, Jr. (1 percent, 43 votes).

Gilmore avoided a runoff election by clearing more than 50 percent of the votes. Through early voting Gilmore had 56 percent while Parker-Mims had 39 percent.

In Place 3, Ronni Cade (53.2 percent, 2,245 votes) defeated Penny Mallet (46.8 percent, 1,976 votes).

Also Saturday, voters approved Propositions A, B and D in the charter election with 85 percent, 73.7 percent and 64.8 percent of the votes, respectively. Proposition C failed as 54.4 percent of the residents voted against it.

Proposition A provides an additional seat to the City Council, giving Lewisville six council members and a mayor. The number constituting a quorum will also be adjusted.

Proposition B aligns the city’s budget deadlines with state deadlines.

Proposition D removes a power of the council to distribute duties to the city staff. Lewisville uses a council-manager form of government where the council makes the policy and the city manager handles the day-to-day implementation of it.

Proposition C would have removed the requirement that a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission must own property in Lewisville.

