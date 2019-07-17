GISHers get ready to make Lewisville... interesting

This Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the moment humanity conquered the moon. These images of Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong descending from the lunar module are iconic in the minds of many. For most people, those mental snapshots may be their only memories of a world beyond the confines of Earth. That is, of course, unless you are a GISHer.
No that is not a spelling error, GISHers get that question all too often. It is an acronym that stands for 'Greatest International Scavenger Hunt', a digital game of epic proportions that sometimes goes beyond the O-Zone layer. In 2013, the hunters convinced astronauts in the International Space Station to fly their “team flag” in order to gain points in the winner take all event. NASA had to step in and tell people they could fly the flag but could not put it on their public Twitter account.
The game is not complicated. Anybody in the world can sign up on GISH.com and be apart of the movement. A person can either sign up to be on a team of their friends or can go in as an individual and be randomly placed with a group. All the teams consist of 15 people, with each team either being comprised of friends or from people scattered across the globe. These teams, over the course of the week, will try to accomplish every task that is posted on the GISH.com website and post a picture of them doing the activity.
It is not your average scavenger hunt either. The tasks, in past years, can be getting a local ice cream shop to sell your unique style of ice cream. In 2013, familiar to many GISHers, people had to dress up like D.C. comics and take a picture next to a particle accelerator. Even the Smithsonian Museum was involved in this universal game of a scavenger hunt.
There is a more serious side to the game as well. Tasks also include great humanitarian work. Points are given for cleaning up beaches, visiting senior centers, blood donations, food drives, bone marrow donations and even something as simple as a hug. In 2017, people helped with the refugee crisis in Syria, helped orphans and Haiti and empowered women in Rwanda. There is a $25 fee to enter and all the proceeds go to a charity called Random Acts. It is a non-profit organization run by Misha Collins that “encourages random acts of kindness all over the world.”
The winning team is awarded a “slumber party” in a “top secret” location with Collins, the inventor of the game and the actor in the hit television show Supernatural. In years past they have gone to New Zealand, Iceland, Scotland and more. Each task and submission of a photo will get awarded points, judged by a panel who works with Collins, based on the level to which people completed the task.
There is even a GISH Hall of Fame, where the best submissions go into a vault for everyone to see. People from Lewisville have participated in the past and are looking for a bigger turnout this year. This year’s competition will take place from July 27th to August 3rd. The deadline to play is July 18th. One thing is for certain, the week of the scavenger hunt things could get very interesting in the city.
