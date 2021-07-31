Lewisville, Highland Village and Denton residents will soon have another option for public transportation.
The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) Board of Directors recently approved the GoZone program to provide riders with an on-demand rideshare service.
Through the program riders can access trips within and between designated zones in Denton County.
Vans from the transportation company Via, which runs in other North Texas cities including Arlington, will pick up and drop off riders who book their trip on an online app in real time.
Passengers can book a ride by contacting DCTA, or they can download the GoZone app from the App Store or Google Play store and register with the program.
GoZone will operate 365 days a year at different times depending on the day. There will be routes for Lewisville, Highland Village and Denton, a commuter extension that connects to the DART Frankford Station and a commuter extension that connects to the DART Trinity Mills station.
One trip will cost 75 cents. DCTA plans to run a promotion to kick off the program where a passenger’s first four rides are free until Oct. 7.
DCTA said GoZone will cover areas served today by fixed routes and on-demand zones.
With the launch of GoZone, DCTA will end several services Sept. 6 – the Lewisville Lakeway on-demand, Highland Village Lyft, the Lewisville access to the Flower Mound Lyft and the Downtown Denton Transit Center evening on-demand.
“The mission of DCTA is to move people,” said Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore. “GoZone allows all Lewisville residents to now experience public transit they can rely on to go anywhere in the city.”
Many of DCTA’s existing programs will remain in place, though. Those include Lewisville Connect routes, North Texas Xpress, Denton Connect routes, University of North Texas campus shuttles and Late-Night Lyft program.
