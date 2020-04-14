April 1 marked the beginning of Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County is hosting virtual educational events throughout the month. As the leading authority on child abuse in our county, it is our responsibility during the pandemic and the government-ordered shelter-in-place to pivot and come up with innovative ways to help clients and the community.
Education Specialists saw 2,800 children in March before schools closed and limits on gatherings occurred. This team is now working with the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center to provide free online training to caregivers and teachers during this time.
Also, we will be introducing virtual Parent Café's through Be Strong Families. Parent Cafés are physical and emotional safe spaces where parents and caregivers talk about parenting challenges and learn to create strategies that help strengthen their families. These transformative conversations have been shown to reduce violence in the home.
With the rise in physical abuse cases, we are determined to use every available resource to keep children safe. All 41 law enforcement agencies as well as our partners in DFPS and the District Attorney’s office will be supporting the efforts of Child Abuse Awareness Month by virtually displaying pinwheels. These pinwheels are a symbol of childhood innocence.
This is unchartered territory for all of us. Teachers are our eyes and ears on the ground. They are trained to look for and report abuse, but they are now sidelined. With children not in school, and stress factors very high for families, abuse may go unnoticed and unreported. It is up to our community to keep their eyes open for the signs of abuse.
Adults over 18 are mandated by law to report suspected abuse by calling 1-800-252-5400 or by going online to txabusehotline.org.
For more information on Child Abuse Awareness month activities please follow Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County via social media at facebook.com/CACDC, on Instagram at @cacdenton, and on Twitter at @cacdc_org.
The Advocacy Center provides justice and healing for abused children through interagency collaboration and community education. This child-oriented organization serves as a cooperative effort among the involved investigating agencies.
A multidisciplinary team is coordinated by the Advocacy Center in the investigation of child sexual and physical abuse, the medical and therapeutic treatment of the victims, and the prosecution of those who victimize children.
Kristen Howell is the CEO of the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County.
