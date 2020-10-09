Life brings challenges to businesses. Struggles caused by COVID-19 presented new business challenges and opportunities on which to capitalize.
Questions arise on the best means to move forward: “Will our customers return?” “What will keep employees and customers safe?” “Will we receive help from local, state, or federal government?”
As businesses recover and grow following COVID-19, the Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce stands ready to assist members. Conversations with Chamber membership provided strategies to emerge stronger past COVID-19.
Maximizing the gift of time
Members described used “down” time to re-boot their businesses. Several remodeled websites from an informational to a transactional footing to facilitate online commerce. Members increased business traffic on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Increased analytic information ensured complete and accurate business data across digital platforms, live page links between sites and new search engine optimized content.
Keeping people safe
Wise businesses grasped the need to keep customers and staff safe. Businesses implemented measures to ensure physical safety, provided new technology tools, secured locations and scheduled staff to work from home. Chamber members provided masks and hand sanitizer, limited work and business hours, scheduled time for elderly shoppers, rerouted store traffic patterns, and hosted hybrid in-person/cyberspace events.
Increased marketing
Businesses increased marketing to ensure customers continued familiarity with services and goods. Firms reviewed and realigned marketing materials to rebrand and appeal to the changing environment. Businesses communicated with simple messages and the positive publicity of normalcy during COVID-19 utilizing traditional and social media.
Reducing expenses
Businesses faced cash flow concerns and trimmed costs to economize expenses like supplies, utilities, mileage expenses, which were consumed less by stay at home staff. Managers reconsidered their current year budget and sought additional revenue streams to increase cash flow. The chamber converted unused office space into the new 551 Event Center, a venue available for lease by members and the public. Members reported maximizing space to carve out additional offices for lease or reduce their own lease costs.
Innovation
Great challenges increase opportunities, and nimble companies exploit chances to succeed. Companies adapted to the COVID-19 environment and developed products and services to address a new market. Businesses implemented video communication platforms like Zoom, Webex, FaceTime and Google Hangouts to conduct meetings. Real estate agents and doctors began to tour homes and conduct tele-medicine with patients. Companies retrofit product lines to manufacture personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and health care equipment. Businesses like Amazon, Wal-Mart, Target and FedEx, ramped up operations for increased deliveries.
Control
Facing COVID-19 fears will challenge established businesses. Wise leaders will choose the best way to focus on what is within their control. Crisis reveals a range of emotions – fear, anger, denial, depression, and finally acceptance. Embracing opportunities presented through Covid will be critical for businesses. The Lewisville Area Chamber of Commerce stands ready to assist members with opportunities to network and collaborate with colleagues to form partnerships and focus on the local business community. Together, Chamber members will emerge stronger!
