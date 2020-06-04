Like many of you, I have been closely watching events in Minneapolis this past week to see if justice would be done in the brutal and unwarranted killing of George Floyd. I watched to see if the police officers responsible for his death would be held accountable, or if their actions would be excused as has happened in other similar incidents.
Also like many of you, I was pleased this afternoon to hear that all four officers now face criminal charges. It remains to be seen whether they will be convicted and punished. It is not easy to ask for patience, especially from black Americans who have been asked to show unrewarded patience for decades. But I will remain patient and give the justice system time to work.
Last night (Tuesday, June 2), there was a march and rally in our city. More than 350 people – many of them teens and young adults – voiced their anger over the latest in-custody death and demanded change from their country. I commend them for taking action.
The event remained peaceful until afterward, when a small group of people confronted law enforcement officers and blocked a major intersection. I have read the after-action report from Police Chief Kevin Deaver and believe our officers acted in a manner appropriate to the situation. There were no reports of property damage and no injuries. We should not allow bad choices by a handful of people to tarnish the value of the demonstration itself.
Our country has a lot of work to do, and our city has to take part in that work. Lewisville’s diversity is one of our greatest strengths. It can remain a strength only if we set aside the things that divide us and labor side-by-side to respect and honor each individual human being.
Rudy Durham,
Lewisville mayor
