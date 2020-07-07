In the past few months, we have spent almost $2 million from the CARES Act funds to area non-profit organizations that help provide food, housing, medical, mental health and other assistance to residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds are part of an estimated $32 million we set aside from the federal CARES Act funds the county received from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
We believe it is important to support our residents through this difficult time. We have also reached out to area churches that also provide food and housing assistance.
Grant applications have been submitted through the NorthTexasCares.org, a portal created by a number of foundations and agencies that provide assistance in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. That will continue through mid-July.
Soon, in early July, Denton County will unveil a new portal, Denton County CARES, for all 501c3 organizations to seek COVID-19-related assistance by submitting applications for grants.
Be sure to stay tuned to my Facebook page, the county’s website at www.dentoncounty.gov, social media pages and the United Way of Denton County website at unitedwaydenton.org to find out more details.
Thank you
I also want to offer my sincere thanks to and appreciation for the dedication and hard work of our non-profit organizations who have worked tirelessly to help our residents affected during this pandemic.
We believe providing assistance to our residents is vital. It is what the CARES Act funds should do – keep residents in their homes, provide food to hungry families and help our local businesses who have suffered financial losses.
This pandemic has affected all of us in many ways.
PPE’s provided to local nonprofits
Local nonprofit organizations are receiving a helping hand thanks to Denton County, United Way of Denton County and the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA). All three organizations are working together to provide and distribute critical personal protective equipment (PPE) to Denton County nonprofits to help keep their employees, volunteers and clients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our Denton County Emergency Services coordinated purchasing the PPE with funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The United Way of Denton County worked with area non-profits to create a list of needs to ensure safe operations in the delivery of services during the pandemic. DCTA has agreed to deliver the PPE to the non-profits.
An estimated 225,000 surgical masks will be delivered to around 50 nonprofit organizations around the county.
We are excited about this partnership that will ensure our residents receive the services they need in as safe a manner as possible.
In other news:
Town of Flower Mound
- Flower Mound was recently named the ninth “Most Livable Small City in the U.S.,” according to a study by Smart Asset, an online personal finance company. According to the study, researchers examined cities with populations between 65,000 and 100,000 and compared 10 key factors including home affordability, healthcare accessibility, income equality, entertainment options and commute times. Flower Mound was the only community in Texas to make the top 25 on the list. Find out more here: https://smartasset.com/checking-account/most-livable-small-cities-in-the-us-2020?fbclid=IwAR3nh3ppE4BD4YmEYiLkgAOPKdwuTqXUUgEAjcW4O25YNjrkhLnZJCEsy_4
Town of Hickory Creek
- With innovative style, the town of Hickory Creek recently held a drive-thru dinner for residents to help them pick up passes, permit and register animals while receiving In-N-Out burgers, chips and drinks. The town sent post cards with a QR code to RSVP for the drive-thru. Alarm permits, boat ramp passes and golf cart permits were available in addition to the animal registration. Residents were encouraged to enjoy their free meals at local parks to practice social distancing guidelines.
City of Highland Village
- The city of Highland Village recently approved a first read of an ordinance that will change the speed limit zones on FM 2499 from FM 2181 to the Tarrant County line as suggested by TxDOT. A speed study and proposed speed limit recommendations were submitted to the city, adjusting the speed limit from the Highland Village northern corporate limit line to the northern part of the intersection of FM 2499/Northwood/Castlewood from 45 miles per hour to 50 miles per hour. The existing speed limit from the intersection of FM 2499/Northwood/Castlewood to the intersection of FM 2499/FM 407 will remain as posted. TxDOT indicated plans to install new speed limit signage as of June 23.
- In a recent update on the Kids Kastle project, city staff, consultants from Play by Design and contract construction workers were able to complete the first phase of the project. The second phase will continue as a community build project on July 20-25. The city of Highland Village will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during the build. For more details or to sign up as a volunteer, visit SpeakUpHV.com.
City of Lake Dallas
- Lake Dallas Library’s Free Summer Food Program continues every Tuesday through Friday starting at noon with children under 18 receiving breakfast, lunch, two drinks and handouts on summer in-person and online programs. This year, to ensure the safety of all participants, the Summer Food Program will be a drive-thru setup. For more information about recent changes to the program, check out their website at http://lakedallas.com/SummerReading.
- Residents can support local farmers and businesses this summer by shopping at the Lake Dallas Farmer’s Market located at the Lake Dallas Library every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. From fresh produce to kettle corn and lemonade, treats are available for all ages.
City of Lewisville
- The city of Lewisville recently launched a “Mask Up Lewisville” awareness campaign to encourage residents to wear a mask or facial covering while in public as a way to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The campaign includes social media posts and posters at various city facilities featuring Lewisville City Council members, the police chief and fire chief wearing masks with the tagline “My mask protects you; Your mask protects me.”
