The Visual Art League of Lewisville presents Junanne Peck as its guest speaker on Art Talk.
The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. March 10 in Classroom 3 at the MCL Grand Theater, 100 Charles St.
This program is open to the public and there is no charge.
Peck will provide a basic introduction to the use of the pin press and etching press in creating monotypes. Observers will see how to produce a printing plate from an original drawing or design and will become familiar with printmaking processes, tools and techniques using akua inks. Drypoint and stencils will be explored.
Peck is an interdisciplinary artist, with printmaking as her primary art form. Peck is a Demo Artist for akua ink. She is a seasoned educator and teaching artist in the DFW area. She is a TXO artist (Texas Original Artist} selected by the Texas Commission on the Arts. She is a member of Women Printmakers of Austin and North Texas Printmakers Guild. Her works are featured in solo and invitational exhibits. Peck was also published in "Fiber Arts" Design Book 5.
Go to visualartleague.org for more information.
