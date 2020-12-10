COVID-19 has turned the academic calendar process in Lewisville ISD into a “play it by ear” situation.
Almost a year to the day from when the LISD Board of Trustees originally approved its calendar for the 2020-21 school year the board will consider minor changes to this year’s calendar.
During a board meeting Monday Superintendent Kevin Rogers discussed possible changes in January and February. He said with the uncertainty caused by the pandemic he would prefer to look at changes for the immediate future instead of for the rest of the school year.
“It’s too early in December to decide what to do at the end of the year,” Rogers said.
The proposed changes are designed to help give teachers some relief in a year that has presented unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic.
One proposed change is to make Feb. 15 a teacher holiday. Currently it’s set as a student holiday but a professional learning day for teachers. Doing so would burn one banked day.
By approving an extended school day the district has built up 7.5 banked days. The district anticipated using those for either bad weather days that surpass the two it is allotted or if the district has to shut down because of the pandemic. However, the switch to virtual learning will likely keep LISD from using all of those days.
Another proposed change is making March 8, which is currently set as a regular school day, a teacher work day.
Rogers said the purpose is to allow additional time to process schedule changes at the beginning of the fourth nine-weeks. This would also use one banked day.
“This would build in a day for staff to prepare for the last nine-weeks, between the third and fourth nine-weeks,” Rogers said. “It’s strange placement because you have a week before spring break. But the purpose is you build in a work day for people to make the change for the last nine-weeks.”
Board members agreed that day would be beneficial.
“I think you’re going to need it because I think more kids are going to be coming back to school as we end the school year,” Trustee Angie Cox said. “So it’s going to be a lot of work for our teachers to get prepared.”
Both of those proposed changes will come before the board Monday for a vote.
The district had also proposed a change that would delay when students would return to school from the winter break.
The calendar calls for Jan. 6, a Wednesday, to be a teacher work day and for students to return Jan. 7 and 8. But a suggested option was to make Jan. 7-8 as teacher workdays, meaning students wouldn’t return until Jan. 11-12.
“It would give families more time to quarantine before they return back to school,” Rogers said, adding that Christmas and New Years would be two major gathering events leading up to the return to school.
For example, a Jan. 7 return to school would be day six and seven from possible initial exposure to the virus Dec. 31.
“If we waited and pushed the start of school for students to Jan. 11 that would be day 10 or 11,” Rogers said.
But he added that the plan may not work since some families would be traveling after Dec. 31.
Board members agreed, saying a delayed return to school wouldn’t accomplish anything if families were exposed to the virus after New Years anyway.
Rogers said the next discussion regarding the calendar is the possibility of ending the school year early.
The school year is supposed to end May 26, which is a Wednesday. Rogers said the district could end school early based on the number of banked days it has left.
Most board members were opposed to ending school early, though further discussion is expected in February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.