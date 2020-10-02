The city of Lewisville took several measures to address the financial impact of the pandemic, but raising taxes wasn’t one of them.
During its meeting Sept. 25 the City Council approved its property tax rate of $0.443301 per $100 valuation for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the same rate as the 2019-20 fiscal year. Property owners could pay more in taxes, however, depending on the change of their home value.
Officials said that rate will raise $2.1 million more in property tax revenue than the previous rate, and of that, $1.9 million is from new property that was added to the tax roll this year.
But while the rate remained the same other efforts were made to make up for the loss of revenue.
In all, Lewisville is projecting total revenue in the general fund for 2020-21 to be $93 million, which is less $7.2 million less (7.2 percent) than the original 2019-20 budget.
According to Gina Thompson, director of strategic services for the city, Lewisville is projected to receive $27.5 million in sales tax revenue for 2020-21, which is a $3.3 million drop from the previous year, or 13 percent. Thompson said that’s primarily because of the affect COVID-19 had on local businesses.
The city is also projecting a $1.3 million reduction in charges for services, such as landfill host fees and construction inspection fees, and $1.2 million in less revenue from culture and recreation.
Lewisville’s budget includes efforts to make up for the loss in revenue. The city reduced personnel expenditures by $2.1 million, which includes the reduction of 22 full-time positions from the general fund, plus six positions from other funds, and a retirement incentive option. The city also reduced infrastructure funding in the operating budget by $3.2 million.
Service reductions include converting the Fred Herring Recreation Center to a rental facility, closing the Old Town Aquatic Center, and reducing the hours at the library and the Thrive Aquatic Facility.
It also eliminated various events – Red, White and Lewisville fireworks show, Rocktober and Fall Fashion Festival and various neighborhood programs – Love Your Block and Property Enhancement Program.
Still, there are several capital improvement projects scheduled for 2020-21, such as $2.6 million in street/drainage projects. Among those are concrete repairs to Garden Ridge Boulevard from College Parkway to Main Street; Edmonds Lane from Fox Avenue to Main Street; Corporate Drive from Interstate 35E to Railroad Drive; and Railroad from Corporate to Hebron Parkway.
Neighborhood concrete pavement projects are set for the Lewisville Valley 6, Garden Oak Estates and Garden Ridge Addition neighborhoods.
Civic Circle and Valley Parkway will receive street repair as well.
Sidewalk repairs on tap for the Garden Oaks Estates, Lewisville Valley 6, Glenmore, Cross Haven, Waterford and Camelot Estates neighborhoods. Alley repairs are set for The Highlands, Highpoint and Meadowlake.
