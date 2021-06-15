The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved a compensation plan that includes pay increases for all eligible employees and stipends for certain positions.
The board split the compensation package into different motions, which all passed unanimously.
Trustees approved a pay increase of 3 percent from the salary midpoint for all eligible employees.
During a work session last week, Sheila Smith, chief executive director of employee services, said the 3-percent bump, as well as the 2-percent bump the district was also considering, would put LISD in market with other nearby districts.
Smith said many districts in the area are considering 2 percent, including Carrollton-Farmers Branch, Garland, Keller and McKinney ISDs. Frisco ISD is considering a 3-percent increase.
Plano and Denton ISDs are considering 2 percent, plus an employee retention payment.
She said a 3-percent increase would cost $10.5 million.
Also Monday, the board approved a one-time retention payment of $500 for all full-time employees and a pro-rated payment for part-time employees who work for the district on or before Sept. 1. They must be employed at the time of the payment and will receive the payment no later than Nov. 30.
Board President Tracy Miller said these approvals show how much the district values its employees.
“If you’ve been tracking the conversations we’ve had it is generous relative to our peers and neighbors,” Miller said. “So I hope what is taken from that is that the board recognizes not just that this was a tough year, which it was, but that we appreciate the work that’s done to get us to the performance that we have in our schools and take care of the students and families.”
The board also voted to converge three instructional support pay groups (IS 32, 33 and 34) so that the minimum hourly rate is bumped up to $15 per hour. Since the minimum pay rate for IS 34 is $15, those employees will receive the 3 percent increase. Those in IS 32 and 33 will bump up to slightly more than $15 per hour.
The board approved an adjustment in the pay bands for employees with six to 19 years of experience, which will bring all teacher salaries to at least 100 percent of the market.
The board also approved a $3,000 incentive stipend for behavior intervention class (BIC) teachers that are considered hard to fill.
“This is not just for new BIC teachers but for all BIC teachers because of the difficulty, really the hard-to-fill nature of their job,” Rogers said, “at least at this point in time.”
Rogers said this will be in addition to the special education stipend they receive. Rogers said it will be paid out in segments.
The board also approved an increase in the first-year teacher salary from $55,385 to $56,925.
“We just planned to spend some of our savings on our staff,” Miller said. “That’s what we think about our staff.”
