Huffines Communities, one of DFW’s largest residential developers, announced the sale of one of the largest privately owned Class A multi-family developments in the Metroplex, Hebron 121 Station. EastSky, a well-known East Coast multifamily investor, purchased the 90-acre resort-style community of 1,429 units for an undisclosed amount from brothers Donald and Phillip Huffines.
The development is located adjacent to and served by IH-35E, State Highway 121, the President George Bush Turnpike, and the Denton County Transit Authority (DCTA) Rail Station. The City of Lewisville also owns 150 acres adjacent to the multi-family community that is dedicated for hike-and-bike trails, lakes and green space. Residents of the community are walking distance to the DCTA A-Train line at Hebron Station, a 21-mile commuter rail line connecting Denton and Dallas Counties.
The identical twin brothers and co-owners of Huffines Communities, Phillip and Donald, started Hebron in 2007 when they acquired the land. They had a dream of creating a world-class community in their hometown of Lewisville. The development was years in the making. Working closely with the City of Lewisville, the first phase of 250 units opened in 2011. Over the years, and through several phases of development, the community has grown to a total of 1,429 apartment and townhome units filled with resort-style amenities never before seen in a community in DFW. Over 2,000 residents live in the community.
The twin’s creative passion and company vision of “seeing beyond the obvious” is evident throughout the community – residents enjoy four pools, sand beaches with hammocks and palm trees, day beds, cool tub, fountains, boardwalk, fishing, entertainment lounges, an on-site restaurant and convenience store, dog parks, grotto waterfalls, huge swim-up bar, cabanas and outdoor kitchens. The property also features a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse and leasing center for social gatherings, a two-story 8,000-square-foot fitness center, sand volleyball courts, bocce ball court and an on-staff events coordinator.
“I believe that creating something as unique as Hebron 121 Station would not have been possible with strict financial partners,” Phillip said. “Not having financial partners allowed us to truly implement our unique vision to create an exceptional community in the heart of the DFW Metroplex.”
“My brother Don and I have spent a decade creating Hebron, making certain it was the best in all categories,” he continued. “It was a difficult decision to sell, but with the help of CBRE, we were able to select a buyer who shares our vision and passion for the community. We will forever be connected to this beautiful property and the city of Lewisville.”
