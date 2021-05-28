Habitat for Humanity of Denton County announced this past week that David Johnson, having successfully completed his two-year term, will step down as their Board President, effective June 1.
Johnson will ceremoniously pass the torch to new Board President Glenn Ward at the Habitat for Humanity of Denton County Board Retreat on June 5. Glenn Ward currently serves on Habitat’s Board of Directors as president-elect.
“David Johnson’s vision and leadership has helped to lay a strong foundation for Habitat for Humanity of Denton County’s future efforts. Our organization, because of our board’s thoughtful strategic planning under David’s leadership, has not only survived the pandemic, but is able to support more families struggling to afford housing in Denton County,” said Lora Blakeslee Atkinson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Denton County.
Johnson’s leadership from June 2019 to June 2021 brought positive strategic change to Habitat for Humanity of Denton County and initiated momentous changes within the organization, the organization stated in a release. In just two years, Johnson has led Habitat Denton County to a substantially better financial and organizational position than ever before. The nonprofit ministry is in a strong strategic position to make a powerful impact on their mission to build quality, affordable homes in Denton County.
During Johnson’s time as board president, Habitat Denton was finally able to launch its ‘Habitat Village,’ taking the eight acres the organization has owned in Southeast Denton for over five years from a dormant piece of land to an active project that will soon be raising funds to build 35 new Habitat homes in one neighborhood.
Additionally, Habitat Denton built their 100th home in Denton County in 2019 and had a successful partnership with the Cross Timbers Rotary Club of Flower Mound to fully fund and provide volunteer efforts to build Habitat’s 103rd home in Pilot Point in 2020.
Johnson led the way for Habitat Denton to consolidate its operations to one location at the ReStore off University Drive, generating 40% savings in facilities expenses. In addition to coordinating the sale of Habitat’s office building at 1721 North Carroll Boulevard to longtime supporter and tenant, Ruth’s Room, Johnson led the organization through the planning phase for a sorely needed facelift of the ReStore property to revitalize the aging building and provide Habitat a fresh presence in the Denton community.
Other financial improvements made by Johnson for Habitat was forging a relationship with the city of Denton that will assist in Habitat’s purchasing of individual lots in Denton.
Johnson also helped advance the leadership structure of the organization. Habitat Denton revised its bylaws to provide more clarity and structure to the board and general operations. These changes included setting a two-year term limit for the board president, establishing a president-elect position, and codifying the role of the Executive Committee, allowing for upward mobility for board members and agile decision-making.
During Johnson’s time, the Board of Directors also hired a new executive director and transformed all senior leadership positions, bringing fresh ideas and inspiration to the mission and vision of the organization.
Johnson was able to accomplish all of this as Board President despite the COVID-19 pandemic and all its effects on Habitat’s building progress, ReStore, volunteers, staff, and homeowners.
“Habitat for Humanity of Denton County would like to express deep gratitude to its Board of Directors and to the generous leadership of outgoing Board President David Johnson,” the release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.