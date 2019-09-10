The city of Lewisville has been a hub for a diverse music scene.
That trend is expected to continue. Set for Oct. 26 and 27, the Korean Pop Festival will feature Weki Meki and Chic Angel. Both of these artists have spent time as No. 1 on Korean Pop music billboards. With them coming to Lewisville, the concert is set to be one of the more star-studded events in the area, according to officials.
With the signing of another title sponsor last week, American Airlines, organizers of the K-Pop Together 2019 festival now expect to draw tens of thousands. The festival is free and open to anyone – particularly those interested in Korean Culture (K-Culture).
“We are so excited to host the first-annual K-Pop Together Festival with our new anchor Zion Market,” said Music City Mall General Manager Natalie Boyer. “People are already excited about this new grocery store and we can’t wait to see the headliners Weki Meki take the stage in October.”
The entire movement comes on the heels of Lewisville opening their first ever Korean cuisine store. Zion Market opened its doors to the public this week and created another cultural avenue for people to express themselves. The market has said it would like to be the center for both Korean food and “Korean cultural activities.”
The City Council indicated at a the meeting that it would like to see the K-Pop festival be an annual event. The funding it provided, however, was only a one-time expenditure of $100,000. There is a stipulation in the agreement that if the Korean market generates $18.9 million in sales tax, the city will provide three more years of funding to Zion Market.
The massive event will be held in Music City Mall and will be an all day affair. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the first day and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the second, the festival will tie all of Zion Market’s amenities together. Food vendors both inside and outside the mall will be part of the offerings. The festival will feature choreography workshops, skincare and cosmetic demonstrations and of course savory Korean dishes. Organizers promise Youtube Influencers as well.
