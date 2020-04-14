Lewisville ISD (LISD) announced Monday the appointment of Jeffrey Kajs as the new chief executive director of student support services, effective the 2020-21 school year.
“I have been blessed to have worked in LISD for 25 years,” Kajs said. “I believe in what this district has accomplished and I fully believe in the direction it is going. I understand where we have been and where we are heading. I am excited to continue to serve the students, staff and communities of LISD.”
Kajs is currently principal at Lewisville High School (LHS), a position he has held since 2012. He also served as principal of Griffin Middle School from 2007-2012. Prior to his time at Griffin, Kajs was an assistant principal at LHS for five years and taught in the district for seven years. In total, Kajs has served in public education for 25 years. Two high points of his career came in 2017 when he was named LISD Secondary Principal of the Year as well as Communities In Schools of North Texas Educator of the Year.
“Mr. Kajs is a proven leader in our district,” LISD Superintendent of Schools Kevin Rogers said. “He is an experienced educator and administrator who has always kept the best interests of students at the forefront of his decisions. We are excited to have him lead our district’s student support services.”
Kajs will be responsible for providing leadership and support to all programs in the areas of student services, including: athletics, fine arts, counseling, campus support services, safety and security, health services, academic/UIL competitions, enrollment, transfers and discipline.
A graduate of Texas Tech University, Kajs received his Bachelor of Science in exercise and sports science. He also received a Master of Education in educational administration from the University of North Texas.
Kajs and his wife, Kara, who also works for the district, are proud parents of three sons. Two currently attend LISD schools, and their eldest is an LISD graduate who attends Texas A&M University.
