Keep Lewisville Beautiful will hold the first Garden Secrets class of 2020, “Grow Native, Not Wild,” from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at MCL Grand, 100 N. Charles St.
Join KLB, the city of Lewisville, and Texas Agrilife for a free two-hour class on native and adaptive plants. Gardening with native plants doesn’t mean giving up your yard to the weeds.
Texas plants look stunning when artfully combined in styles. Learn how to cultivate key strategies from natural systems to control your landscape while still enjoying the dynamic, natural beauty of native plantings.
Keep Lewisville Beautiful is partnering with the city of Lewisville to provide classes throughout the year as an initiative of the “Sustainability” Big Move in the Lewisville 2025 vision plan. The plan can be viewed at cityoflewisville.com/Lewisville2025.
Upcoming classes include “Spring Vegetable Gardening” on Feb. 6, “Herb Gardening” on March 12, and “Plant Combos and Companions” on April 2. For a complete list of scheduled classes, visit keeplewisvillebeautiful.org. Class times and locations can vary, but are generally from 6 to 8 p.m.
