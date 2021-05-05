What’s better than one Little Free Library? That’s right. Two of them.
A pair of Little Free Library locations are now located on each end of the Lewisville High School Killough 9th and 10th Grade Campus, thanks to Librarian Madelyn Johnson’s efforts to increase reading on campus and in the community. A ribbon cutting event was held for the libraries on April 22.
“The libraries don’t just belong to us, they belong to the whole city,” Johnson said. “Students, parents and community members now have access to books on weekends, during holiday breaks and outside of school hours. It’s my hope that having these libraries will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a whole lot more books to our community.”
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community and improves book access by fostering neighborhood outdoor book exchange boxes. The instructions printed on a sign beside each library are simple: 1. Take what catches your eye. 2. Donate or return when you can.
“I am excited to see how the libraries will create a community of readers,” LHS Killough Principal Kyndra Tyler said. “They will help families bond through reading books together, thus helping us close the literacy gap amongst students in our school.”
The new library boxes have certainly created a buzz around school. Staff members and students worked together to collect enough books to have the boxes overflowing for the grand opening. Students also decorated the walkway areas around the boxes with colorful chalk.
It is obvious the students are proud of the libraries.
“I love that these libraries are on our campus,” 10th grader Haley Baker said. “It is really important for the community to have access to the outlet of reading not only for entertainment, but for education.”
Added 10th grader Francisco Ong: “This is so great for our school and community. Everyone will be able to read more books and get better at reading.”
