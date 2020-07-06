Lewisville ISD announced July 2 the appointment of Tina Krol as the new principal of Killian Middle School.
“I am thrilled to be returning to Killian for this opportunity,” Krol said. “Killian is home for me, where I’ve spent many years of my career serving the incredible students and staff. I look forward to returning and serving all of our stakeholders by building on the already established tradition of excellence.”
Krol currently serves as principal at Hebron Valley Elementary, a position she has held for three years. She succeeds longtime Killian principal Deanne Angonia, who recently accepted a position in central administration for LISD.
Krol has been a part of the LISD family since 2007, beginning her career in public education as a math teacher at Killian. She taught in the classroom for five years before transitioning into a role as an assistant principal for the campus. Krol spent five years as an assistant principal at Killian before accepting the principal position at Hebron Valley Elementary in 2017.
“Dr. Krol has spent her entire education career serving LISD, and much of it at Killian,” LISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kevin Rogers said. “She is familiar with the incredible culture at Killian and is committed to supporting collaborative and innovative learning experiences for students and staff. I have no doubt Killian will continue its record of high achievement with Dr. Krol as principal.”
Krol’s numerous accomplishments include establishing a student mentor program; restructuring professional learning communities to ensure engaging and innovative learning experiences for all students; and developing “Mustang Time” at Killian, which utilizes a flexible schedule in order to allow for student interest activities and targeted academic support.
A graduate of the University of North Texas, Krol received both her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the university. She holds her principal certificate (EC-12) and recently received her Doctorate in Educational Administration from Dallas Baptist University.
Krol resides in Highland Village with her family, and is the mother of two LISD students.
