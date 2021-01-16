Logging on to their weekly meeting, members of the Lakeside Toastmasters gathered on a zoom call on Wednesday to discuss the recipes for success.
Lakeside Toastmasters, a chapter under Toastmasters International, meets weekly to help develop public speaking and leadership skills.
“It’s done in a supportive environment where everyone is willing to provide feedback and areas of opportunity to further enhance your growth,” President Tim Fields said. “This is our practice field.”
The 22-member chapter recently celebrated its 18th anniversary. Fields said the organization started from a group of like-minded individuals seeking an opportunity for local residents to enhance their public speaking and leadership skills. Public speaking remains one of the greatest fears affecting around 75% of the population – second only to the fear of death, according to Vice President Bharvi Bhuta.
“So you say you’d rather die than do public speaking?” Fields asked. “I think I’ve had it wrong all these years.”
Fields said of those 18 years, the Lakeside chapter held the President’s Distinguished award – the highest that can be earned – for 14 of them.
Members of the chapter say that their group encourages a more individualistic growth rather than requiring that each member conform to a specific set of constraints. While they recognize that everyone comes from different backgrounds, they work with those differences to help everyone stand out as a speaker.
“It’s not a mold that we want to force people into,” member Anjali Bapat said. “You’ll be guided, but you’re encouraged to preserve your own personality, and that was more important to me than anything else.”
Bhuta said the Lakeside chapter also encourages member participation when discussing the meeting theme. Traditionally, the group would select a toastmaster to speak on the topic for a few minutes. However, the group began encouraging everyone to participate three years ago as a means to acclimate members to speaking publicly, Bhuta said.
“What also makes us unique is our diversity,” she said. “Each and every member here brings in so much that they have to share.”
In addition to meeting weekly, the organization also participates in competitions where a representative from the chapter prepares a speech on a chosen topic on area, region, district and international levels.
“We encourage members to actively participate,” Fields said. “You don’t have to, but it’s encouraged because you grow and develop.”
During the pandemic, Lakeside Toastmasters chose to hold zoom meetings to mitigate the risks that meeting in person would bring. Recruitment is typically through word of mouth.
“We let our members’ success speak for itself,” Fields said. “Members join because a friend of a friend of a friend is somehow connected to our VP of membership, Bharvi.”
The Lakeside Toastmasters plans to hold an open house on Jan. 20.
