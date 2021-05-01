LISD Admin Buiding
Allison Lassahn and Buddy Bonner won the election in Lewisville ISD on Saturday.

Lassahn, the incumbent, retained Place 2 on the Board of Trustees by securing 51.7 percent of the votes (8,092 votes) to Sheila Taylor's 48.4 percent (7,575 votes).

In Place 1, Bonner, a former LISD administrator, finished with 56.5 percent of the votes (9,185 votes) to Paige Dixon's 43.5 percent (7,069 votes).

This will be Lassahn's second term. Bonner takes over for the place vacated by Kronda Thimesch when she ran for state representative last year.

LISD board members serve for three years.

