Incumbent Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees Secretary and Highland Village resident Allison Lassahn announced her intent to run for re-election to Place 2 on the LISD Board of Trustees during the upcoming May 2021 election.
“It has been my honor to represent the communities served by LISD as a trustee for the last 2 ½ years,” Lassahn said. “Public schools are the cornerstones of our communities, and that has never been more apparent than now. Our district is one of the premier public school systems in the state, and I want to ensure we continue meeting the needs of our diverse student body and their families in the years to come. We have tremendous community support across our district, and I hope I’ve earned the trust of those we serve during my first term as a trustee.”
Lassahn is a native Texan, growing up and attending public school in Tyler. Allison and her husband Lloyd have lived within LISD for 22 of their 25 years of marriage. She is a graduate of Texas A&M University in College Station where she received a Bachelor of Science degree and of the University of Texas at Dallas where she earned a Master of Science degree.
Lassahn was elected to the school board in May of 2018 and has served as Board Secretary since May of 2019. Lassahn serves as a mentor with Communities in Schools of North Texas.
Prior to her election on the school board, Lassahn served on several district committees such as the Community Bond Committee, District Leadership Team and the Facilities Advisory Committee. She completed the LISD Inside program in 2015. She was the Founders Day Chair for the LISD Council of PTAs in 2016.-17. She also has served on the board of five different PTAs within LISD, currently serving as the VP of Membership for the Marcus High School PTSA.
Lassahn served on the Board of Ethics for the city of Highland Village from 2012 to 2016. The Lassahn family are active members of Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound. She and her husband have two sons, one attending Heritage Elementary School and the other attending Marcus High School.
