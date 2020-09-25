The city is Lewisville will move forward with plans to improve diversity and inclusion after the City Council approved a plan Monday night.
The council approved a resolution in support of racial inclusion, which authorizes the city manager to implemented various recommendations as presented by the Lewisville Mayor’s Commission: Listen, Learn Lead.
The commission was created by Mayor Rudy Durham following the killing of George Floyd by a police officer May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“Even though this event happened many miles away, Lewisville is not outside this damaged system, and Lewisville has to be part of any lasting solution,” a city memo read.
The commission, which was made up of 27 members of the community and city leaders, met throughout July and August. There, contributors shared stories of their experiences. City policies were discussed, and feedback was provided.
That resulted in 30 recommendations to help Lewisville become more diverse and inclusive.
Among the recommendations is for the city to create a full-time position to champion diversity, inclusion and transparency. It would also guide departments through other recommendations, the city stated.
Some of the recommendations at the city level include implementing software to track diversity among the city’s boards, using equity as a factor when determining public investment strategies, and prioritizing recruiting efforts by focusing on minority candidates.
Others include having mandatory diversity and bias awareness training, especially at the hiring level, reviewing internal promotion practices, creating an internal diversity team and minimizing the influence of hidden biases by removing the names of applicants from the list of qualified applicants and requiring the initial interview to be done on the phone.
For the police department, recommendations include promoting and providing access to a state-produced video that discusses what to do when interacting with the police.
Another effort is to use body camera footage for more training opportunities.
Other recommendations include ways to celebrate the city’s diversity, such as a festival that celebrates Black heritage, culture and innovation. The city would create a schedule of culturally inclusive exhibits at the MCL Grand Theater and a speaker series at the theater that addresses cultural history, inclusion, diversity and racial equity.
Recommendations for neighborhood services include collecting data on neighborhood grants – age, ethnic and racial background – to address underrepresented segments of the population.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.