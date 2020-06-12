The Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department has announced its proposal to use federal funds from the Community Development Block Grant Program to develop a new park for the ‘triangle’ neighborhood.
The 2.5-acre park is planned for the corner of Southwest Parkway and Kia Drive, next to the La Quinta Hotel and backing up to southbound I-35 frontage road. It will service the neighborhood enclosed by Interstate 35E, Business 121 and Corporate Drive.
Stacie Anaya, director of Lewisville Parks and Recreation, said this is project would be in line with the department’s “10-minute walk to a park” initiative, in which the parks master plan outlines a goal of having all residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park by 2035.
“This area where we're looking at building a park in is in what we call a park desert. In this area, we have about 4,500 to 4,600 residents who don't have a park nearby,” Anaya said. “The closest thing we have is Lewisville Elementary School. The problem for this area is what lies between the residents and the park – Business 121. That's not very walkable. You wouldn't want your kids walking across that by themselves, and even with a parent, crossing 121 is pretty daunting because it's a fast-moving street.”
The city is still working on purchasing the plot of land. Once the land is purchased, it will serve as a green space. Lewisville Parks and Recreation will reach out to residents in the neighborhood so that staff can better understand what amenities to put in the park.
“The reason why it will stay that way for a while is because we really want to engage the residents in the area, so we know what their needs are for an open space and really make sure it's not necessarily my vision for the park, but their vision,” Anaya said. “That way people in that area are more likely to use and take care of it, and there are natural benefits to it as well. The timeline's a little nebulous right now, so I hope that by the end of the summer it's part of our inventory. We hope to spend the next nine to 12 months working with the community, engaging them to help with the design of it, then we would roll into construction thereafter.”
The city of Lewisville announced that development of the new park will have no significant impact to the neighborhood environment, and there will be no mitigation needed for noise or flooding.
“The environmental review is required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) when using federal funding,” Lewisville Grants Coordinator Jamey Kirby said. “For projects that may involve construction that include ground disturbance, an environmental assessment is required. The review basically verifies whether or not a project is covered by or limited by other related environmental laws. For example, there are no historic structures on or near the property, it is not in an airport runway zone, it is not in a floodplain or near a coastal barrier. It also requires that the City consider other environmental factors and whether any impacts of the project require mitigation.”
Funding for the project comes from Lewisville’s budget from the Community Development Block Grant Program, a formula-based grant given to cities, urban counties and states. Last year, $498,000 was allocated to parks and recreation, and a request for a similar amount has been put in for this upcoming year.
“An appraisal has been conducted, and additional funding will be needed from the Parks budget to acquire land,” Kirby said. “The final budget has yet to be determined.”
