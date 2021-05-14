The town of Flower Mound is holding registration for its annual Chalk the Walk chalk art contest, which will take place from 9 a.m. to noon June 5 at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road.
All ages and levels of artists are able to participate and the first 75 to register will receive their own set of chalk.
Participants will be assigned a concrete square to create their masterpieces. If you are not one of the first 75 to register, you are encouraged to bring your own chalk. Judging will begin at 12:30 p.m. and prizes will be given out based on age groups: 6 and under, 7-10 years old, 11-13 years old, 14-17 years old, 18 and older, and family. There will also be awards for most unique, inspirational, and best 3-D designs. Food trucks will be on-site.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/34c44z59. For questions, email krissi.oden@flower-mound.com.
Sounds of Lewisville
The Sounds of Lewisville concert series at Wayne Ferguson Plaza in the heart of historic Old Town Lewisville returns June 1 with Forever Mac – A Celebration of Fleetwood Mac. Josh Wright, the 2020 People’s Choice Award winner, will be the opening act.
Returning acts this season include Uptown Funk – Bruno Mars Tribute (July 20), Desperado Eagles Tribute (July 6), and Bidi Bidi Banda (June 29). New performers this year include VHX – The Van Halen Experience (June 15), i.Tina Tribute Band (June 22), and The Tejas Brothers (July 13).
Concerts start at 7 p.m. every Tuesday night in June and July. Opening acts will perform 7-7:45 p.m.; headliners will perform 8-9:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for their comfort. Well-behaved pets on a leash are allowed at the shows. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information about the “Sounds of Lewisville” concerts, call 972-219-5082 or visit SoundsOfLewisville.com.
Concerts in the Park
Flower Mound’s Concerts in the Park series has returned.
Every Friday night during the month of May, bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and the entire family for a night of good music and fun at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Road. Each concert begins at 7 p.m.
Glass and alcohol are prohibited on park property. For more information, visit flower-mound.com/concerts.
Youth Action Council
The city of Lewisville is looking for exceptional local teens with a desire to improve their community to serve on the Youth Action Council.
Members of this council will advise Lewisville City Council members on youth-related issues; assist with special projects and events; research, assess, and evaluate existing youth and community programs; design and plan new youth events and activities to encourage youth involvement in the community; and serve as ambassadors for, and inspire, other young people by completing service projects and sharing their stories.
Download the application from the Youth Action Council page at cityoflewisville.com.
A qualified applicant must be a Lewisville or Castle Hills resident; a high school student in grades 10-12, including home school students; and age 15-18 as of Sept. 1, 2021. They must commit to a term from September 2021 through May 2022; demonstrate leadership in school and/or community activities; express an interest in learning more about their community; and be open-minded and willing to work with their peers.
Completed applications are due by 11:30 a.m. June 15. They can be emailed to Director of Human Resources Matt Grebliunas at mgrebliunas@cityoflewisville.com.
Car seat inspections
The Lewisville Police Department will resume in-person car safety seat inspections and installations from 8:30-11 a.m. May 25 at Central Fire Station, 188 N. Valley Parkway.
LPD will offer this free service on the last Tuesday of each month. Appointments are necessary. To schedule an appointment, call 972-219-3668.
Certified technicians will help parents with common problems such as making sure a seat is installed correctly, a child is buckled in correctly, and determining if a seat is the right size for the child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.